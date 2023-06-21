Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Craig Hallum

Research analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, March 31st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Semtech in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Semtech from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.10.

Semtech Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Semtech stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. Semtech has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.22 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $167.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Semtech had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Semtech by 66.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Semtech in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

