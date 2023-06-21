Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Johnson Rice

Analysts at Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. HSBC lifted their price objective on Fluence Energy from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fluence Energy from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Fluence Energy stock opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $29.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -24.28 and a beta of 2.70.

Insider Activity at Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy ( NASDAQ:FLNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $698.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.51 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.16% and a negative net margin of 6.27%. Research analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fluence Energy news, SVP Carolee Couch sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $1,139,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fluence Energy by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Fluence Energy by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

Further Reading

