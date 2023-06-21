Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Price Target Raised to $27.00 at Citigroup

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

DBX opened at $25.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. Dropbox has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $26.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dropbox

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $611.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.40 million. Dropbox had a net margin of 22.86% and a negative return on equity of 68.16%. Research analysts forecast that Dropbox will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares in the company, valued at $7,958,545.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 515,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $12,901,259.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,997,316.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $210,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 378,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,958,545.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 708,824 shares of company stock valued at $17,062,542. Corporate insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dropbox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DBX. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 446.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Resolute Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

Featured Articles

