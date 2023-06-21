Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Given New $2,300.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by research analysts at Wedbush from $2,200.00 to $2,300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,970.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,051.00.

CMG stock opened at $2,049.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,997.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,711.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $1,230.07 and a 52 week high of $2,139.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 43.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,695.00, for a total value of $1,733,985.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,573,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.13, for a total transaction of $2,218,664.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,051,161.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,346 shares of company stock valued at $24,704,401 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 19 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

