Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 158.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $331.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $496.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

