Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 135 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2,671.4% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 8,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cincinnati Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. StockNews.com started coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $117.00 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.17.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $98.93 on Wednesday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $130.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.63. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 824.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,500.00%.

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,784.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total value of $2,054,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,577,620.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.39 per share, for a total transaction of $98,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,784.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

