Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $1,345,203,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after buying an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of NIKE by 364.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,845,044 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $332,899,000 after buying an additional 2,232,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 487.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after buying an additional 1,785,322 shares during the period. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NKE opened at $109.54 on Wednesday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $168.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.96 and a 200 day moving average of $119.21.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NIKE from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,492 shares of company stock valued at $27,437,715 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

