Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifePro Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Truefg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VUG opened at $279.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $259.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $283.65.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

