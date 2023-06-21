Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of DISH Network by 22.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in DISH Network by 1.6% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 63,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISH shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on DISH Network from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DISH Network presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.38.

In related news, Director James Defranco purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 304,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,852. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DISH stock opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. DISH Network Co. has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $20.35.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). DISH Network had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DISH Network Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

