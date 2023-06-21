Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYF. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 230.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. Bank of America raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

SYF opened at $32.71 on Wednesday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $40.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.20%.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

