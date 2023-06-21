Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,461 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,370,141 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,617,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,704 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,880,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,544,657,000 after acquiring an additional 393,245 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,796,000 after buying an additional 273,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock opened at $30.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.16.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on WMB. StockNews.com began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial cut Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total value of $440,848.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

