Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $75.74 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $77.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

