Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter worth $311,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the first quarter valued at $443,000. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 38.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 28,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 7,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 13.7% during the first quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 8,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $763,227.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $168.91 on Wednesday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their target price on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.14.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

