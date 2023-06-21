VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM) Shares Purchased by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,947 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ITM. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 633.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Performance

ITM opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.06.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

