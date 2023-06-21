Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $193.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $195.52 and a 200-day moving average of $192.58. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $170.83 and a one year high of $201.65.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.