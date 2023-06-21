Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 469.2% during the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 74 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 82 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 40.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CI. Raymond James dropped their target price on The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $356.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.86.

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CI opened at $270.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.62. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $240.50 and a 1-year high of $340.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day moving average of $284.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.42%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

