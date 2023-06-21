RMR Wealth Builders Invests $234,000 in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stolper Co lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 16,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 24.5% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 61,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,997,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141 shares during the period. BMS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 11.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. TFB Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $94.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.92 and a 200 day moving average of $98.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.40.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

