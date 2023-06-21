RMR Wealth Builders Invests $228,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Sony Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sony Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Price Performance

SONY stock opened at $96.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.38. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $23.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sony Group Co. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.00.

Sony Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

