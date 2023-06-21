Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 331 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $188.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.46.

Valero Energy Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $110.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.52. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $96.93 and a 52-week high of $150.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.40.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 55.32%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.59%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

