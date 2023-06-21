Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,929 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,929 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $186,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. MAI Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,572,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,581,000 after purchasing an additional 822,028 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $105.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $100.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.86. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $107.33.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

