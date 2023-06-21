Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $4.37 Million Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,529 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $36.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.59 and its 200-day moving average is $36.33. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $30.69 and a 1-year high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.