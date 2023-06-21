Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Boosts Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $5,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 45.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Shares of ENB opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $74.69 billion, a PE ratio of 41.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.83. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.51%.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

