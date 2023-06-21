Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BATS:BBIN – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV owned approximately 0.16% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF worth $4,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBIN. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,498,000 after buying an additional 25,847 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 221,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 62,791 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,882,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 20,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of BBIN stock opened at $54.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.05 and a 200-day moving average of $53.30. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.89.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders International Equity ETF (BBIN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed countries ex-North America index of large- and mid-cap equities that are selected and weighted by market cap. BBIN was launched on Dec 5, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

