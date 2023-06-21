Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Has $5.44 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,209 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 148,591 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

NYSE CRM opened at $216.97 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.79 and its 200 day moving average is $177.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 billion, a PE ratio of 570.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,994,754.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.27, for a total value of $274,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,994,754.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 698,706 shares of company stock worth $146,092,561. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

