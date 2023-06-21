Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.

Hess Cuts Dividend

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. Hess had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Hess’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.