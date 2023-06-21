Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,861 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hess by 63.4% in the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Hess by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Hess by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hess Price Performance
Shares of Hess stock opened at $132.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $136.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $90.34 and a 1-year high of $160.52.
Hess Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have commented on HES shares. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hess in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Hess from $170.00 to $168.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hess from $156.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.75.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 7,500 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.40, for a total value of $993,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 116,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,404,210.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Corp Hess sold 6,382,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $166,710,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hess Profile
Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hess (HES)
- V.F. Shares Undervalued, Brings Former Logitech CEO On Board
- Spotify’s Uptrend, What Is Really Happening
- Will Cava’s Successful Debut Raise Hope For Reviving IPO Market?
- Can Barbie and the New MCU Rescue Mattel Stock?
- Insider Trading Activity (Form 4 Filings): What is Form 4?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.