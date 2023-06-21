Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VBR. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

VBR opened at $162.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.37. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.48 and a 12-month high of $178.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

