Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,814,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,818,395,000 after buying an additional 209,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,680,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,631,902,000 after acquiring an additional 262,913 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335,241 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,643,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after purchasing an additional 87,518 shares during the period. 91.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Trading Down 0.2 %

XYL opened at $113.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.09 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 55.24, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.29 and a 200-day moving average of $105.66.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 64.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

