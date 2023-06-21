Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $730,000 Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,953,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,110,895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,626 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,954,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,356,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,478,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,419,446,000 after buying an additional 1,853,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,771,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,590,000 after buying an additional 2,763,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,136,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $928,148,000 after buying an additional 493,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $53.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $44.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $86.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.18.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 186.71%.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

Featured Articles

