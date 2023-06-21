Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $630,000 Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPRT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,512,371,000 after buying an additional 245,063 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Copart by 102.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,334,097,000 after acquiring an additional 11,063,518 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,519,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525,968 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,215,000 after buying an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $87.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.66. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $52.24 and a one year high of $89.79.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Copart’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $4,353,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,791. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

