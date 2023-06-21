Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,315.8% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCN opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0651 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

