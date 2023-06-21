Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,617,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 42.9% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 8,630 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,836,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,523,000 after acquiring an additional 143,658 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,028,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,571,000 after purchasing an additional 138,681 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of FLO opened at $24.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.45. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.35 and a 1-year high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Flowers Foods

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.