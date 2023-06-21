Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 272,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $50,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $158.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 5.17 and a quick ratio of 4.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.