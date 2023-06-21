Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $34.68 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $34,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Booking by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,636.65 on Wednesday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,786.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,641.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,449.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,759.80.

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total value of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,984 shares of company stock worth $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

