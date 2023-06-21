Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 7,102 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,003 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,102 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $32,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 163,802 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,172,000 after acquiring an additional 30,783 shares during the last quarter. Seneca House Advisors lifted its stake in CVS Health by 21.8% in the first quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 47,838 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,555,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 486,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,116,000 after acquiring an additional 105,739 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,525,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CVS. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $125.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $68.67 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The company has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.90.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.