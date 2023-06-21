Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 19,836 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,836 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $30,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

DE opened at $407.98 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $448.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $377.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.23. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Articles

