Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $28.88 Million Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MSCI worth $28,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on MSCI in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group lowered their target price on MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of MSCI from $560.00 to $522.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.50.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $473.78 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $484.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $506.36. MSCI Inc. has a 1 year low of $385.00 and a 1 year high of $572.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.14.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.23. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.49% and a net margin of 38.62%. The business had revenue of $592.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.60%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

