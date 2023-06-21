Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 1,701 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,701 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $29,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,830,890,000 after buying an additional 111,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AON by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,021,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,600,000 after acquiring an additional 21,190 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AON by 106,777.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,817,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,643 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,656,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $797,363,000 after purchasing an additional 70,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in AON by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,355,000 after purchasing an additional 620,067 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $328.75 on Wednesday. Aon plc has a one year low of $251.48 and a one year high of $338.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.36, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $67.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.08.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.63% and a negative return on equity of 4,553.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.74%.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.55, for a total transaction of $2,516,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 144,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,374,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

AON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AON from $320.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on AON from $313.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.73.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

