Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,348 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.10% of WEC Energy Group worth $28,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,272 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 848,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,682,000 after buying an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 34,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 11.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC stock opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.20.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total value of $141,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

