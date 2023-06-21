CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 128,144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,627 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $24,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 141 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christine A. Leahy bought 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $163.62 per share, with a total value of $499,041.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 68,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,227,931.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Performance

NASDAQ CDW opened at $177.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $172.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.62. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $215.00.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.08. CDW had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 90.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on CDW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of CDW from $195.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on CDW from $215.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $228.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

