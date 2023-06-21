Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $27.19 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,762 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $27,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Analog Devices
In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total value of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,051 shares of company stock worth $12,050,715 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Analog Devices Stock Down 0.2 %
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $187.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $94.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $183.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.54. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $198.24.
Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.
Analog Devices Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.73%.
Analog Devices Company Profile
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
