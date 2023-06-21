Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Buys 223,984 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 456,476 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,984 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $24,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,766.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.13, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,055.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 80,591 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $4,733,915.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,766.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 181,783 shares of company stock worth $10,745,972. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Monster Beverage Stock Down 0.2 %

MNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.50 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monster Beverage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.98.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $58.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

See Also

