Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at $1,796,633,000. 62.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ META opened at $284.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.01. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $287.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total value of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,356 shares of company stock worth $9,039,442. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.07.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.