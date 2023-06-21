My Legacy Advisors LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,534,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,189,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886,532 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Simon Property Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 24,414,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,191,087,000 after buying an additional 1,135,612 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth $807,887,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,500,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $763,656,000 after acquiring an additional 421,554 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In other news, Director Karen N. Horn bought 551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $109.33 per share, for a total transaction of $60,240.83. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,079 shares in the company, valued at $3,725,857.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

SPG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $116.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $135.00 to $129.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.02 and a 12 month high of $133.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.51.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a $7.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.12%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

