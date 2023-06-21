941 Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Acquired by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 941 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 922 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $201.98 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $215.09. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $3.34 dividend. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PXD shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

