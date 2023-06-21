My Legacy Advisors LLC Takes $213,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the third quarter worth about $448,000.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA SUSA opened at $92.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $73.86 and a 52-week high of $93.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

