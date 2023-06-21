Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Newell Brands during the first quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Newell Brands by 57.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NWL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.64.

Insider Activity

Newell Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

In other Newell Brands news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 9,515 shares of Newell Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $95,054.85. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 153,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,868.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Newell Brands stock opened at $8.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.23. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $21.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a positive return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -96.55%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

