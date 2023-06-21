My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

My Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,938 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $2,978,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Wendy’s by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,758 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,023,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,053,000 after acquiring an additional 101,157 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $2,019,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total value of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,176,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $481,338,503.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Wendy’s Price Performance

WEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Northcoast Research lowered Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.50 price objective on shares of Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Shares of WEN opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $17.57 and a 52-week high of $23.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 119.05%.

About Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

