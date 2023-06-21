My Legacy Advisors LLC Buys 1,530 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 609.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000.

LDEM stock opened at $45.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.78. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.3418 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (LDEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index composed of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks with high environmental, social, and governance traits relative to their sector peers.

