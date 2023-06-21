My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 538 Shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Stock Performance

BATS HYD opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Company Profile

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

