My Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 437 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

My Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 94,186.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,850,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,783,000 after buying an additional 12,836,736 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 130,887.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,405,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,100,000 after buying an additional 3,403,064 shares during the period. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,243,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 578.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 763,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,325,000 after buying an additional 651,403 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,788,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,871,000 after buying an additional 584,907 shares during the period.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $72.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.96. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.35.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $1.3665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

